No threat to governement, CM HD Kumaraswamy will inaugurate Dasara: Karnataka Minister GT Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Higher Education Minister GT Deve Gowda ruled out any threat to the coalition government and claimed that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will inaugurate Dasara festivities on October 10.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Gowda clarified that the current political development will not have any impact on the stability of the coalition government.

Defending the Chief Minister’s statement that he would call for a revolt against BJP that is attempting to destabilise the government when the state is hit with floods and drought situation, he said the political speculations has hit development works in the state.

Asked about JD(S) leaders luring BJP MLAs, he said BJP MLAs Ramdas, Nagendra and Harshavardhan are with me. “Will I invite them to my party,” he shot back.When asked whether JD(S)-BJP alliance will continue in Mysuru City Corporation and Zilla Panchayat, Gowda said it will be decided by the party high command.

Gowda said Rs 25 crore worth proposals have been sent for Dasara grants of which Rs 2.16 crore have been released for road works. He said the dates will be finalised to extend traditional invite to Mysore royal family and non-officials will be appointed to Dasara sub-committees before September 25.