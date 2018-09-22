Home States Karnataka

Party men take to streets in Hubballi protesting CM HD Kumaraswamy’s remark on BJP

They raised slogans against Kumaraswamy and demanded his resign from the CM’s post.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:09 AM

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: BJP workers staged a protest at Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Hubballi on Friday condemning Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s remark that people should revolt against the BJP leaders, who are trying to destablise the coalition government.

They raised slogans against Kumaraswamy and demanded his resign from the CM’s post. “The BJP is not trying to topple the government.

The government will collapse on its own,” said MLC Pradeep Shettar, who led the protest. State BJP vice-president M Nagaraj said the BJP believes in fighting against the opposition in a constitutional manner.
The statement of the CM is highly condemnable. It shows that he does not believe in the Constitution,” he added.

CM’s effigy burnt in Haveri

Haveri: BJP workers staged a protest at Hosamani Siddappa Circle condemning Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy’s remark that people should revolt against the BJP.  They raised slogans against the Chief Minister and vented their ire by burning his effigy.

Protests in Koppal

Koppal: As part of statewide protest, BJP workers led by party’s district unit president Virupakshappa Singanal and MP Sanganna Karadi staged a demonstration at Ashok Circle. They termed the CM’s remark as anti-Constitutional and blocked vehicular movement at the circle for a while.

Leaders slam CM for his ‘revolt’ remark

Mysuru: BJP workers staged a protest in Mysuru and Mandya condemning Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy calling for revolt against BJP leaders. The BJP leaders in Mysuru staged a protest at the Gandhi Square and raised slogans against Kumaraswamy. BJP MLA S A Ramdas said the BJP city unit will lodge a compliant against Kumaraswamy.  MLA Nagendra, BJP leaders Rajeev and Manjunath also participated in protest. The BJP workers in Mandya also staged a protest in front of Visvesvaraya statue. They accused that Kumaraswamy himself wanted to pose a threat to law and order situation in the state. The BJP men termed Kumaraswamy, a dictator and accused of failing to bring reforms in administration.

