Three-day 1,000-km car rally for amateurs flagged off in Bengaluru

The first stop of the rally was at Seebi in Sira taluk where the rallyists planted trees at the historic Seebi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

The heritage drive motor car rally being flagged off in Bengaluru on Friday

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Aimed at popularising car rallies among amateurs while making them explore historic spots and beautiful temples, a 1,000-kilometre heritage drive took off in Bengaluru on Friday. The rally was flagged off by the present head of erstwhile Mysuru Wadiyar dynasty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at a private hotel in Bengaluru. The first stop of the rally was at Seebi in Sira taluk where the rallyists planted trees at the historic Seebi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

Motorsports enthusiast Sujith Kumar along with Vijayalakshmi of an organisation Heritage Parampara are organising the Time Speed and Distance (TSD) rally even for novice rallyists to promote the sense of culture and tourism in Karnataka.

After a brief stop at Seebi, the rally entered Challakere taluk and moved to Hampi of Ballari district where the first day concluded. On Saturday, the rally will move across Hampi and the participants visit historic structures like Virupaksha Temple, Lotus Mahal and Mahanavami Dibba.The rally will conclude at Bengaluru on Sunday where the winners will be awarded. The entire rally will be based on the rules and regulations fixed by the FMSCI, the official motor sports administrator in India.

