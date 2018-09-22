Home States Karnataka

Under 50 per cent immunisation coverage in five Karnataka districts: Survey

Following this revelation, the state government will conduct vaccination drives on the 22nd of  October, November and December in all these districts.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent national survey has brought to light that immunisation coverage in five districts of Karnataka is under 50 per cent. These districts are Chikkamagaluru (41.2%), Chitradurga (48.7%), Shivamogga (45.5%), Mysuru (46.7%) and Gadag (46.7%).

Following this revelation, the state government will conduct vaccination drives on the 22nd of  October, November and December in all these districts."Routine immunisation is being planned in districts with under 50 per cent coverage as per the latest evaluated national survey. The drives will be carried out in three rounds of seven working days each," Preeti Sudan, Secretary, National Health Mission, said in a letter to the state Chief Secretary.

"Further, head count survey and its sample validation will ensure that every child and pregnant women who has emissed vaccination is tracked and the cause of their non-vaccination is addressed ... And they are included in future in routine immunisation," Sudan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Immunisation drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash