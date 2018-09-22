Under 50 per cent immunisation coverage in five Karnataka districts: Survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent national survey has brought to light that immunisation coverage in five districts of Karnataka is under 50 per cent. These districts are Chikkamagaluru (41.2%), Chitradurga (48.7%), Shivamogga (45.5%), Mysuru (46.7%) and Gadag (46.7%).

Following this revelation, the state government will conduct vaccination drives on the 22nd of October, November and December in all these districts."Routine immunisation is being planned in districts with under 50 per cent coverage as per the latest evaluated national survey. The drives will be carried out in three rounds of seven working days each," Preeti Sudan, Secretary, National Health Mission, said in a letter to the state Chief Secretary.

"Further, head count survey and its sample validation will ensure that every child and pregnant women who has emissed vaccination is tracked and the cause of their non-vaccination is addressed ... And they are included in future in routine immunisation," Sudan said.