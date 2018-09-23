Home States Karnataka

Deputy CM G Parameshwara urges GT Deve Gowda to improve quality of education in Karnataka

Parameshwara wrote a letter to Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda and highlighted some of the issues in state universities which need to be addressed immediately.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has urged the state higher education minister to take necessary measures to improve the quality of education at state-run universities.

On Saturday, Parameshwara wrote a letter to Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda and highlighted some of the issues in state universities which need to be addressed immediately. According to sources close to Parameshwara, he mentioned about the declining quality of higher education and also the increase in corruption and politics within campuses.

When asked about it, Devegowda said he has not received the letter yet. “I got to know that Dy CM spoke about the quality of higher education at state universities in one of his speeches. I will check with my officers about the official communication and take necessary measures about the issues highlighted by him.”

