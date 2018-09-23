Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara defends CM HD Kumaraswamy

He told reporters here on Saturday that the Chief Minister would have said so in a fit of anger over repeated attempts by the saffron party to destabilise the coalition government.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has come out in defence of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy over his call for an uprising  against the BJP and said that the latter made the statement in different context and not to instigate violence.

He told reporters here on Saturday that the Chief Minister would have said so in a fit of anger over repeated attempts by the saffron party to destabilise the coalition government. “The call was against the corrupt practices adopted by the BJP to lure the MLAs of the coalition partners,” he said.

Parameshwara said B S Yeddyurappa will not succeed in luring the MLAs of either the Congress or the JD(S). “The government will surely complete its full term and our numbers are intact,” he claimed.
“As the people have not given majority to any party to form the government, we (JD(S) and Congress) have come together and formed the government with the consent of all the MLAs. The ongoing political developments have not affected the development works,” he said.

Saying that his visit to Sateri temple at Hanakona near Karwar and Kumaraswamy’s visit to Sringeri Sharadamba temple are just a coincidence, he said he visited the temple as it opens only for seven days in a year.

