Home States Karnataka

Ready to resign from cabinet post for welfare of party: Karnataka Minister Shivananda Patil

The minister was one of the MLAs said to have been approached by the BJP to vote in favour of BS Yeddyurappa when he had to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYPURA: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shivananda Patil, who was inducted into the state cabinet over former Water Resource Minister M B Patil, said that he is ready to resign from his cabinet post for the welfare of the party.

"I had a dream of becoming a minister once in my life, which is now fulfilled," he added.

Speaking to the media persons here on Sunday, Patil said, "I have not bothered about the state government's existence but I am sincere to my position. In the last 100 days, the department of health and family welfare, without bothering about the state's political developments, has been working sincerely to ensure the people are getting all the facilities from the department. I am putting 100 per cent efforts to complete all the pending projects in my department."

"If the high command orders me to step-down from the ministerial post, I will resign without any objections and will continue as a legislator of my constituency. If my resignation will solve the party disputes and can address the grievances of the unhappy leaders then I am more happy to walk out from my position," said Minister Patil.

The minister was also one of the MLAs said to have been approached by the BJP to vote in favour of BS Yeddyurappa when he had to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

"Nothing is my permanent in this world. It may be the post of Chief Minister or cabinet post. I am more than happy that I served as a minister in this government. It was my dream to become a minister at least once in my political career and now with the grace of the high command I am the minister, If they ask for my resignation I will hand it in without any demands, I will quit the post and will work for the welfare of the party," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivananda Patil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival