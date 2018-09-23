Ready to resign from cabinet post for welfare of party: Karnataka Minister Shivananda Patil

By Express News Service

VIJAYPURA: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shivananda Patil, who was inducted into the state cabinet over former Water Resource Minister M B Patil, said that he is ready to resign from his cabinet post for the welfare of the party.

"I had a dream of becoming a minister once in my life, which is now fulfilled," he added.

Speaking to the media persons here on Sunday, Patil said, "I have not bothered about the state government's existence but I am sincere to my position. In the last 100 days, the department of health and family welfare, without bothering about the state's political developments, has been working sincerely to ensure the people are getting all the facilities from the department. I am putting 100 per cent efforts to complete all the pending projects in my department."

"If the high command orders me to step-down from the ministerial post, I will resign without any objections and will continue as a legislator of my constituency. If my resignation will solve the party disputes and can address the grievances of the unhappy leaders then I am more happy to walk out from my position," said Minister Patil.

The minister was also one of the MLAs said to have been approached by the BJP to vote in favour of BS Yeddyurappa when he had to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

"Nothing is my permanent in this world. It may be the post of Chief Minister or cabinet post. I am more than happy that I served as a minister in this government. It was my dream to become a minister at least once in my political career and now with the grace of the high command I am the minister, If they ask for my resignation I will hand it in without any demands, I will quit the post and will work for the welfare of the party," he said.