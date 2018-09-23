Scheme 'Airavatha' to train SC, ST youths as drivers launched in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Social Welfare Ministry of the state government has launched a Rs 225-crore scheme to provide employment to SC and ST youths by aiding them to take up ownership of cabs. The scheme, called Airavatha, was launched with the signing of an MoU between the ministry and the ride-hailing company Uber here on Saturday.

As part of the MoU with Uber, 500 unemployed individuals from the SC/ST communities will be identified from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi. They will be paid an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh up front to aid them to buy a car. The individuals will then be provided training in communication, soft skills and driving by Uber for about 20 days to a month. Post the training, they will join the Uber platform as their driver partners.

The Ministry aims to provide grants to 4,500 individuals in Bengaluru and three other Tier 2 cities, and invest a total Rs 225 crore (RS 5 lakh each). While Uber is the first platform the Ministry has partnered with, they will look to partner with other agencies in future, Minister for Social Welfare Priyank Kharge said.

Kharge requested Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India & South Asia, to reserve 10% of the scheme’s beneficiaries for women, and said the ministry will also provide them a higher grant.

Parameswaran said several of their driver partners were from the smaller districts and did not receive much support for semi-skilled jobs, like driving.

Interested candidates can apply for the scheme by downloading the application from kalyanakendra.com and adcl.karnataka.gov.in. The forms will be available on the site from October 2 to October 31, 2018.