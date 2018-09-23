Trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru likely only by October end

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

SRIVAGULU: Trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via the Ghat section are likely to start only by October-end. Despite recent assurances by South Western Railway that passenger services will resume by September 30, sudden problems encountered between Yedekumeri and Subrahmanya Road railway stations in Mysuru Railway Division three days ago have made that a remote possibility now.

The matter came to light when Mysuru Railway Division officials took a team of mediapersons to showcase the progress in works on a material train (which carries machines and materials) from Sakleshpur to Subrahmanya Road. Restoration work is going on here to restore rail connectivity along the 55km stretch, which was stopped following a landslide on August 14. This was followed by landslides at 64 more locations accompanied by ferocious rain.

When we visited the spot, seven out of 10 machines were working to break down massive boulders and remove debris which have submerged 110m of rail tracks between Srivagulu and Subrahmanya Road stations. Water had clogged a tunnel with slush all around and water was also dripping from above. “We have removed debris from 70m and only 40m of track needs to be cleared,” an official said. “We had planned something but the plans have got upset because of water pouring out of rocks three days ago. It seems like some kind of internal spring and was totally unexpected,” he added.

This had weakened the soil and a massive boulder had descended along the tracks. Asked about the options now, another senior official said, “We will ready a catch drain in the vicinity. Water can be diverted there and then work can continue uninterrupted.” Another top official said that commencing passenger operations by September 30 was ruled out for now.

Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, Aparna Garg refused to commit to any specific date. “We do not want to take any risk with passenger safety. Two officials from the headquarters (Hubballi division) will visit the spot to make an assessment,” she said.

This is the spot which has suffered the worst. “Earth reaching up to a height of 25m, the hilly portion, had descended into the railway tracks. We have cleared much of it,” another official said. At present, two pairs of Express trains, one in the day and one in the night.

Trains to run up to Sakleshpur from today

Bengaluru: The following trains will run up to Sakleshpur from Sunday following a demand to run trains up to that point as it was unaffected by landslides.

Yesvantpur - Mangalore Jn Express (train no 16575) starting from Yesvantpur on September 23, 25 and 27 will run up to Sakleshpur.

Yesvantpur - Karwar Express (train no 16515) commencing journey from Yesvantpur on September 24, 26 and and 28 will run up to Sakleshpur. It is cancelled beyond that.

Mangalore Jn - Yesvantpur Express (train no 16576) commencing journey on September 24, 26 and 28 will run only from Sakleshpur.

Karwar - Yesvantpur Express (train no 16516) commencing on September 25, 27 and 29 will run only from Sakleshpur.

Extension of Jansadharan special trains

Train 06515 Jansadharan Special will run between Yesvantpur and Sakleshpur on September 22 and 29 with existing route and timings of train No. 16515.

Train No.06576 Jansadharan Special will run between Sakleshpur and Yesvantpur on September 23 with existing route and timings of train 16576.