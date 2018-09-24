Home States Karnataka

Accused in murder of Bajrang Dal activist Prashant Poojary attacked by mob in Karnataka

30-year-old Mohammed Imtiyaz, a resident of Kallabettu in Moodbidri was attacked a little after 6 AM by a group of nine, at a hotel in Moodbidri.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A man accused in the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Prashant Poojary in 2015 was attacked by a mob this morning. 30-year-old Mohammed Imtiyaz, a resident of Kallabettu in Moodbidri was attacked a little after 6 AM by a group of nine, at a hotel in Moodbidri.

The accused are absconding and Deputy Police Commissioner Uma Prashanth said special teams have been formed for tracing them. The police in town are on high alert and are on Bandobast in the Moodbidri city limits.

As per Moodbidri police inspector, Dejappa, Imtiaz was among those who were accused in the Prashanth Poojary murder case in 2015. Following that, he was also accused in several illegal cattle transport cases, he added.

In the morning, at the Badriya hotel which Imtiaz often visited, a group of nine men including four who came in an Innova car attacked Imtiaz, he said. However, the nine accused in this case are yet to be identified, he said, adding there was no clue yet on their affiliations.

DCP Uma said Imtiaz is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru and is out of danger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prashant Poojary Murder Bajrang Dal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw