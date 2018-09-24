Accused in murder of Bajrang Dal activist Prashant Poojary attacked by mob in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A man accused in the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Prashant Poojary in 2015 was attacked by a mob this morning. 30-year-old Mohammed Imtiyaz, a resident of Kallabettu in Moodbidri was attacked a little after 6 AM by a group of nine, at a hotel in Moodbidri.

The accused are absconding and Deputy Police Commissioner Uma Prashanth said special teams have been formed for tracing them. The police in town are on high alert and are on Bandobast in the Moodbidri city limits.

As per Moodbidri police inspector, Dejappa, Imtiaz was among those who were accused in the Prashanth Poojary murder case in 2015. Following that, he was also accused in several illegal cattle transport cases, he added.

In the morning, at the Badriya hotel which Imtiaz often visited, a group of nine men including four who came in an Innova car attacked Imtiaz, he said. However, the nine accused in this case are yet to be identified, he said, adding there was no clue yet on their affiliations.

DCP Uma said Imtiaz is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru and is out of danger.