Actor Duniya Vijay held in assault case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Duniya Vijay was arrested by the High Grounds Police on Sunday for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a gym trainer late on Saturday night. The actor allegedly assaulted Maruti Gowda, nephew of the actor’s former trainer Pani Puri Kitty.

Actor Duniya Vijay

Kitty, who filed a complaint with the police, has accused Vijay of kidnapping his nephew from Ambedkar Bhavan where a body-building event was being held.“Maruti was forced into a car and Vijay and his men took him around the city and threatened him,” Kitty alleged in the complaint. The actor was interrogated and later produced before a magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Kitty’s relatives, who had gathered at the police station, pelted stones at the actor’s car, following which reserve police had to be deployed.Police have also arrested trainer Gym Prasad, the prime accused in the case, along with businessman Mani and Vijay’s car driver Prasad.

According to police, Vijay was attending a popular body-building event, ‘Mr Bengaluru Body Builder’ at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar on Saturday. Maruti, who was a participant at the show, allegedly glared at Vijay during the event. Supporters of the actor then started attacking Maruti. The actor later allegedly picked up Maruti in his car.

Senior police officer warned ‘Duniya’ Vijay to release Maruti

As soon as he learnt about the incident, Kitty rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. A senior police officer then called Vijay and warned him to release Maruti unharmed. Police said the actor then showed up at the police station within an hour along with Maruti. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seshadripuram) Ravishankar warned the actor of consequences of misbehaving at the station. When asked to sit on the floor, Vijay is said to have demanded for a chair.

Soon after the arrest, police took Vijay to a hospital and his blood sample was collected to ascertain if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he attacked Maruti. Police are yet to receive the report. The City Crime Branch police also questioned Vijay as he has been involved in attack cases earlier too.

Police have booked Vijay under Sections 323 (assault), 362 (kidnap), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement) of IPC and other laws.

Meanwhile, Maruti, who has sustained injuries after the alleged assault by Vijay, Prasad and Mani, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.Soon after the incident came to light, Vijay’s first wife Nagarathna, who is separated from him, filed a case against him and his second wife Keerthi at Girinagar police station alleging that Saturday’s incident may affect her three kids and that someone may also target them to take revenge. Following this, Keerthi picked a fight with her for damaging the actor’s image by filing another case.