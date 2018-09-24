Home States Karnataka

E-sevas at Chamundi temple a hit

It seems the devotees, especially those having a bent for technology were eagerly waiting to pay their obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill here online.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: It seems the devotees, especially those having a bent for technology were eagerly waiting to pay their obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill here online.

In less than four years of launching online services, there is a surge in the number of users, especially with the integration of cent per cent seva (services of types rendered to the deity), since October last. With ‘Naada Habba’ fast approaching, the authorities are confident of stupendous rise in the same, going by the number of visitors to the hill that grows manifold during the annual event.

It is evident with over Rs 20 lakh (Rs 20.7 lakh) revenue generated by offering various services online on www.chamundeshwaritemple.in, in the last five months of the ongoing fiscal, from April to August. Among those months, a highest of Rs 6.94 lakh revenue has been generated in the month of June, presumably to book various services for ‘ashada masa’ puja mahotsava that was scheduled to be held between mid July and August. In the remaining months too, a minimum of Rs 2.77 lakh (July) has been recorded and maximum of Rs 4.17 lakh in April.

