Free WiFi across Bengaluru in six months, says Deputy CM Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:After inaugurating free WiFi in Govindarajanagar ward, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said free WiFi will be provided to the whole city within six months.Speaking at the event on Sunday, the minister said free WiFi will be provided to all the 198 wards. Praising medieval ruler Kempegowda, who is credited with building Bengaluru, he said the ruler, with his far-sightedness, had built the city better than any other planner could. “The city might now be developing rapidly, and development works are also being taken up at the same speed,” he said.

The minister said a lot of optical fibre cables in the city are illegal and their clearance by authorities is under way. “Stringent measures have been undertaken for revenue collection by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and officials have been asked to take action if the target of Rs 2,500 crore is not achieved by the BBMP. Measures have also been taken to raise resource through various means,” he said.

Citing the BBMP’s recent drive to remove advertising structures in the city, Parameshwara said flexes, which were spoiling the beauty of the city, have now been removed.

On the matter of BBMP tackling potholes, he said white topping of roads is being done to prevent their formations.He said some elements are spreading false news of the coalition government being in danger and assured people that the government is safe and that there is no reason to worry over it. “It does not matter who governs, the priority is that public works need to happen at a fast pace,” he added.

He said Govindarajanagar MLA V Somanna had requested him to set up a 200-bed hospital in the constituency, and promised that it will be approved at the earliest.He also inaugurated the Atalji Kreeda Souda, BBMP ward office, Kempegowda statue and Prime Minister’s Janaushadhi Kendra.