Karnataka: Three day Nandi Utsav to woo visitors

CHIKBALLAPUR: On the lines of Chalukya Utsav in Badami of Bagalkote and Hampi Utsav in Ballari, the Chikballapur and Bengaluru District parliamentary constituency will hold a Nandi Utsav for the first time.

It has been proposed to conduct the festival from November 30 with a grand inauguration. The Utsav will conclude on December 2. During the period, cultural activities of the district will be showcased. MP of Chikballapur and former Union minister H Veerappa Moily told The New Indian Express that it is proposed to conduct the programme in an eventful manner so as to attract tourists from across the nation. “We hope to restart trekking on Nandi Hills in a proper manner from the inaugural day, besides holding a laser light show to attract tourists,” he said.

Moily said that he would meet Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy “within a week along with elected representatives of Chikballapur to request for sufficient funds for the three-day programme and also ask him to inaugurate the show”.