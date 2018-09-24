Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Three day Nandi Utsav to woo visitors

It has been proposed to conduct the festival from November 30 with a grand inauguration. The Utsav will conclude on December 2.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: On the lines of Chalukya Utsav in Badami of Bagalkote and Hampi Utsav in Ballari, the Chikballapur and Bengaluru District parliamentary constituency will hold a Nandi Utsav for the first time.

It has been proposed to conduct the festival from November 30 with a grand inauguration. The Utsav will conclude on December 2. During the period, cultural activities of the district will be showcased. MP of Chikballapur and former Union minister H Veerappa Moily told The New Indian Express that it is proposed to conduct the programme in an eventful manner so as to attract tourists from across the nation. “We hope to restart trekking on Nandi Hills in a proper manner from the inaugural day, besides holding a laser light show to attract tourists,” he said.

Moily said that he would meet Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy “within a week along with elected representatives of Chikballapur to request for sufficient funds for the three-day programme and also ask him to inaugurate the show”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chalukya Utsav Nandi Utsav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival