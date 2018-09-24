Refrain from taking drastic steps, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy urges farmers

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Addressing the gathering at a function to lay the foundation stone for various development works to the tune of Rs 1,650 crore here at the districtstadium, Chief Minister(CM) H D Kumaraswamy urged the farming community not to take drastic step for any reasons.

The CM said the state government was committed to protecting the interests of the farmers by waiving all types of loans before July 2019. “The state government is committed to waiving over Rs 40,000 crore farm loan by end of July next year” he said.

Stating that the financial position of the state is stable, the CM said the State was committed to completing all the projects even announced by the previous government.