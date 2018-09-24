Home States Karnataka

Shiradi Ghat ready for passenger vehicles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The route to Mangaluru from the city, which passes through the Shiradi Ghat, is ready for passenger vehicles with regulation at a few points.

However, a formal announcement from the district authorities in this regard is expected to take a little longer. The ghat section was closed for traffic since August 13 following frequent landslides. The stretch could soon see commercial passenger vehicles plying.

According to sources in the Public Works Department, which maintains the 26 km-long ghat stretch, it is now possible to allow passenger vehicles like buses and tempos to ply the route with traffic control only at five-six spots. “We have submitted the same to the government for consideration. The district authorities will now have to inspect and decide,” an official said.

READ| Bengaluru -Mangaluru journey through Shiradi Ghat is nightmare

According to transporters, the road closure has hit them badly. “We are currently using the route via Shivamogga but it is a longer route. Even then, the volume of orders has come down drastically,” said B Channa Reddy, president of Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners Associations.  

The closure of the Shiradi and Sampaje ghats in August had all but snapped ties with the coastal part of the state. A massive Twitter campaign had also been launched to reconnect Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

