Home States Karnataka

Stock up medicines as pharmacies to remain shut in Karnataka on Friday

Chemists across the state will close their retail outlets on September 28 as a part of an all-India bandh call given by All India Chemists and Druggists Association.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Around 20,000 retail medicine shops are likely to stay shut this Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chemists across the state will close their retail outlets on September 28 as a part of an all-India bandh call given by All India Chemists and Druggists Association. The Government of India came out with a draft rules gazette notification on August 28 amending the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, that allegedly legalises online sale of medicines.

There are 26,000 retail medicine shops in the state of which 20,000 are members of Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association. The association’s general secretary AK Jeevan said, “All our medicines are priced according to the rates fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority. Our existing margin is 18% which we have been asking the government to increase to 20%. In this case, how are online retailers offering 60% to 70% discount? This means these drugs should be not-of-standard-quality or spurious.”

The government had given 45 days for filing objections and the Association has filed its objections, it says. “According to the rules, the online portal is not liable if the consumer gets any reaction or dies because of the drugs sold by them. How is this fair? Plus, the dug controller will inspect them only once in two years,” Jeevan said.All hospital-based pharmacies will be open on Friday.

Additional Drug Controller, Amaresh Tumbagi, Drug Control Department, Karnataka, said, “I have appointed seven assistant drugs controller who can be contacted by the public for facilitation of drug procurement on Friday. Patients can approach government hospitals as well as they will remain open. All private hospital-based pharmacies will also remain open.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Chemists strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival