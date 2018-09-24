Stock up medicines as pharmacies to remain shut in Karnataka on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chemists across the state will close their retail outlets on September 28 as a part of an all-India bandh call given by All India Chemists and Druggists Association. The Government of India came out with a draft rules gazette notification on August 28 amending the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, that allegedly legalises online sale of medicines.

There are 26,000 retail medicine shops in the state of which 20,000 are members of Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association. The association’s general secretary AK Jeevan said, “All our medicines are priced according to the rates fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority. Our existing margin is 18% which we have been asking the government to increase to 20%. In this case, how are online retailers offering 60% to 70% discount? This means these drugs should be not-of-standard-quality or spurious.”

The government had given 45 days for filing objections and the Association has filed its objections, it says. “According to the rules, the online portal is not liable if the consumer gets any reaction or dies because of the drugs sold by them. How is this fair? Plus, the dug controller will inspect them only once in two years,” Jeevan said.All hospital-based pharmacies will be open on Friday.

Additional Drug Controller, Amaresh Tumbagi, Drug Control Department, Karnataka, said, “I have appointed seven assistant drugs controller who can be contacted by the public for facilitation of drug procurement on Friday. Patients can approach government hospitals as well as they will remain open. All private hospital-based pharmacies will also remain open.”