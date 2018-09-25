Karnataka High Court seeks government view on directive to temples to donate towards flood relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday has sought a response from the government on a PIL challenging the Religions and Charitable Endowment Department order which asked temples to donate money to CM’s Relief Fund towards rehabilitation of flood victims in Malnad and coastal Karnataka.

After hearing the petition filed by Hema Naidu and another person from the city, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit asked the Government Advocate to get instructions from the government on the issue.

The petitioners have challenged the order dated August 21, 2018, issued by the Religious and Charitable Endowment Commissioner. They have contended that the said order was issued in violation of the provisions of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act and Rules. The provisions bar the temples from deviating their funds for other purposes, they said.

During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioners argued that the Commissioner has directed the notified temples to deposit the specified amount for contribution to the CM’s Relief Fund towards flood relief from the temple fund. The order specified to collect a total of `12.30 crore from all 81 listed temples in Karnataka. There is no indication in the order challenged that the Rajya Dharmika Parishat have been informed or consulted, he argued.

The petitioners’ counsel said that Banashankari temple was asked to donate `50 lakh and Kukke Subramanya temple was asked to donate ` 3 crore. It is totally arbitrary, he argued.

PIL on allowing outside food in multiplexes

A PIL has been filed before the HC seeking its intervention to direct multiplexes to allow outside food inside and not to charge exorbitant rates for food sold inside multiplexes. A division bench asked the counsel of petitioner to specify the authority which is regulating the multiplexes. The petitioner has contended that they are deeply affected by the multiplexes as they do not allow them to take food inside. A representation on the issue was submitted to the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner, he argued.