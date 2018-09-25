Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: This Ganesha immersion procession lasted 26 hours

Vendors selling hot beverages like tea, coffee, ‘bajji’, ‘vada pav’ and more did a booming business throughout.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

A Ganesh idol being immersed in a tank beside Kapileshwar temple in Belagavi on Monday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Breaking earlier records, the Visarjan (immersion) procession of Saravjanik Ganesha idols, which commenced at 4 pm on Sunday, concluded at 6.14 pm on Monday, covering most of Belagavi in the 26 hours. All these years, the procession wound be over within 24 hours. As always, the last idol immersed belonged to Kadak Galli Saravjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal.

Devotees were seen dancing and playing drums all day and night, raising the slogan, ‘Bappa Morya’. The devotees including women and children took part in the procession till the immersion of the idols. Social workers and Saravjanik Ganesh Utsav Mandals (SGUM) had arranged enough food for the devotees during the procession. Some SGUMs provided snacks to the police personnel on duty.

Vendors selling hot beverages like tea, coffee, ‘bajji’, ‘vada pav’ and more did a booming business throughout. The procession of the grandest festival Belagavi celebrates, was witnessed by several visitors from Goa, Maharashtra and others states apart from locals.

For police, maintaining law and order till the end of the festival was a big challenge. They were seen at each and every corner, keeping an eagle’s eye on the activities around them. Several local police personnel had not been home for the last 48 hours, providing security for the Visarjan festival.After the last Saravjanik Ganesh idol was immersed, most of the devotees looked exhausted.

Ganesha idol Vinayak Chaturthi

