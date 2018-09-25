Minister says new KSCPCR chairman in one month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), which has remained headless since mid-June, will have to wait for one more month to get a regular chairperson.

“We have invited applications and by one month we will appoint a regular chairperson,” Minister for Women and Child Welfare Development Jayamala told reporters here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the minister batted for the existing in-charge chairperson Mariswamy for the post by appreciating his work. “The existing in-charge chairperson is doing a good job. He recently visited me ... but he did not express his interest to continue ... there are no pending files and everything has been disposed off on time. Why shouldn’t we appoint him?”she said.

When asked about former chairperson Kripa Alva allegedly lobbying for another term, Jayamala said, “Even the former chairperson met me recently. If she is interested and submits an application, we will verify the works done by her during her tenure and if she is the best of the lot, we will select her.”