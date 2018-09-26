Home States Karnataka

50-year-old man dies while trying to avoid pothole

A 50-year-old man was killed in Thithimathi on Tuesday after he was hit by a lorry from behind while trying to avoid a pothole.

The mangled remains of the two-wheeler at Thithimathi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI:A 50-year-old man was killed in Thithimathi on Tuesday after he was hit by a lorry from behind while trying to avoid a pothole. The victim, Subramani, a resident of Bylakuppe, was on his way to Periyapatna from Gonikoppal. His wife, Manjula (40) was riding pillion.

Approaching the worn-out, pothole-ridden road near Thithimathi gas warehouse, Subramani is said to have slowed down to avoid a pothole, when a lorry from  behind ran over him killing him on the spot. Manjula, who suffered serious injuries, was first taken to Gonikoppal hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Mysuru.

According to the police, Subramani reportedly come under the rear wheel of the lorry with a Kerala registration (KL 57 M 9988). The lorry driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.A case has been filed at Ponnampet police station. CPI Diwakar and inspector Mahesh visited the spot.

Manjula, who has suffered serious injuries in the accident, was first admitted to Gonikoppal hospital. Passersby faced a tough time in shifting Manjula to a hospital owing to non-availability of an ambulance, even after calling 108 service.  Manjula was later taken to the hospital in a private ambulance.

road accident pothole

