Actor Devaraj, son Prajwal discharged, Darshan is stable

Published: 26th September 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Actors Devaraj and his son Prajwal Devaraj, who were injured in a car accident along with actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and another person on Monday, were discharged from Columbia Asia Hospital here on Tuesday.

Later interacting with the media, Devaraj and Prajwal said, “ it was a minor accident and it all happened owing to bad time.” Devaraj said, “I had gone to a friend’s place to celebrate my birthday. The accident occurred while returning from the same place.

Me and my son were sitting behind, while Darshan was seated in the front. However, he was not driving the car. Barring minor injuries, there is nothing to panic. All I have suffered is a fracture in my fingers ... there is nothing to worry. I have been told to take rest for about 10 days. It is only after that I can resume shooting.”  “Barring a minor injury to my left arm and swelling to the face, there is nothing serious,” Prajwal said.

“Darshan’s condition is stable and he is consuming normal food.There is no decision yet on discharging the actor,” Dr Upendra Shenoy, cardiac surgeon and chief of medical services at Columbia Asia Hospital told TNIE. 

‘Actors told me of party they wanted to attend’

Film producer N Sandesh said actors Darshan, Devaraj and Prajwal Devaraj who met with an accident on Monday had told him the previous evening that they would attend a party. Sandesh said, “The actors were shooting for the movie at a guest house when we were asked to pack up due to security reasons ahead of former PM H  D Deve Gowda’s visit.” Sandesh is producing ‘Odeya’ starring Darshan.

