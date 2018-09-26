Bagair hukum: Ashok fails to get HC relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major setback to former DyCM and BJP leader R Ashok, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday declined to quash the FIR registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in relation to the bagair hukum land scam.

Dismissing the petition filed by Ashoka and few others challenging the FIR, Justice R B Budihal said the court is of the opinion that it is too early to quash the proceedings, after looking into the allegations made against the petitioner in the complaint and considering both legal and factual aspects of the case.

The court stated, “It cannot be said that there is no prima facie case and that the case was filed for abuse of process of law when looking into the FIR.

The duty of the said committee headed by Ashok was to verify the documents and to ascertain who are eligible for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation of lands. It cannot be argued at this stage of investigation that the chairman and committee members were misguided by the Revenue Department, the court said.