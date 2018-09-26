Cops told to act strictly against pvt financiers who harass farmers

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:While the state government has cleared the Karnataka Debt Relief Ordinance, the police have also taken measures to ensure no farmer will suffer at the hands of loan sharks, who try to harass farmers to repay debts.

In a recent circular issued by DG&IGP Neelmani N Raju, the police have been directed to take stringent action against private financiers who harass or exploit farmers in order to recover the money they have lent. Police heads of all districts have been asked to book such financiers under the provisions of the Karnataka Moneylenders Act, the Karnataka Pawnbrokers Act, the Chit Funds Act, the Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act and other laws.

The circular stated that no complaints regarding charging of exorbitant interest rates or harassment of farmers to repay debts should be ignored and cases should be booked under the said acts, suo motu. Besides, information must be collected on whether financiers who give hand-loans to farmers are adhering to the set guidelines or are harassing farmers by charging high interest rates.

“Helplines set up in all districts should be functional 24 hours and an officer of the rank of police sub inspector should be deputed to manage it.

Complaints should be informed to Additional SPs in districts and DCPs in cities without any scope for delay and immediate action must be initiated. The helplines must be publicised through print, electronic and social media,” the circular stated.

Farm loan recovery: Kumaraswamy warns against coercion

Bengaluru: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has warned bank officials against using coercive means to recover farm loans. This comes in the backdrop of complaints against a bank in Gadag district and the recent suicides in Mandya district.“We will take stringent action if bank officials or private money lenders use coercive ways to recover farm loans. The state government has already released funds for waiver of farm loans obtained from co-operative banks,” Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said after chairing a meeting to review the implementation of farm loan waiver scheme. “Farmers could lodge their complaints at Nada Kacheri offices and tahsildar’s offices also,” Kumaraswamy said. He instructed the officials to ensure that notices are not issued to farmers by banks for recovery of farm loans as the government has committed itself to waive their loans up to `2 lakh. The waiver of loans availed through nationalised banks too would be implemented soon, he said. Over ordinance to prevent private money lenders from using coercive measures, Kumaraswamy said, “We are waiting for Presidential assent.”