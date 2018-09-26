Is this our govt, angry Cong MLAs ask party leadership at CLP meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the October 4 bypolls to the Legislative Council turned into a grievance session with MLAs lashing out at the H D Kumaraswamy government.

The legislators minced no words in criticising the functioning of the coalition government and party leaders part of it. They are said to have expressed doubts about whether the Congress was really a partner in the government. The meeting comes after a round of rebellion that almost brought the government down.

“Legislators like K Sudhakar openly questioned whether Congress was a coalition partner or if the government was being run independently by the JD(S). Many legislators echoed his sentiments. MLAs expressed disappointment over our own leaders not doing enough to change the way things are,” said a source privy to the meeting. Legislators are said to have pointed out to how even minor developmental works have come to a standstill with the government refusing to release funds.

“Even former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra (also an MLA) had to write multiple letters for a small road work but to no avail. Siddaramaiah himself had to write a letter ultimately,” said an MLA highlighting the treatment being meted out to Congress legislators.

While a couple of legislators including Roshan Baig had informed before had that they wouldn’t attaned the meeting, MLAs like B C Patil, Sudhakar, M T B Nagaraj, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Satish Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, etc who had been openly expressing dissent against the political situation attended.Former minister Ramalinga Reddy, who had maintained his distance from party activities until preparations for Bengaluru mayoral elections picked up the pace, was one of the first to leave the meeting.While no names were taken, many legislators are said to have expressed disappointment with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

Concern over lack of co-ordination in coalition

The MLAs spared neither the Chief Minister nor Congress ministers. Concerns were raised about the lack of coordination and consultation over transfers, funds allocation, new and ongoing developmental works. Siddaramaiah is said to have assured the legislators that their issues would be discussed in the next coordination committee meeting. The high command’s clear directions to address legislators’ concerns were also conveyed to pacify the MLAs.

Siddaramaiah, who is the CLP leader, called the meeting keeping in mind the bypolls to the Council. But with the BJP deciding to withdraw its candidates, the meeting had nothing to discuss in particular. “After the initial welcome, Siddaramaiah spoke to the leaders and threw the floor open to discussion. S T Somashekhar was the first to stand up and talk,” said a Congress MLA.“MLAs have expressed their concerns and our leaders have also assured them that all problems will be addressed. Everybody hopes to become a minister but there are just six berths vacant. The high command will take a call on who will be inducted,” said Food and Civil Supplies Minister B Zameer Ahmed.

Revanna calls on Shivakumar

PWD minister H D Revanna on Wednesday called upon minister D K Shivakumar. While the duo deemed it a courtesy visit, Congress’ Hoskote MLA M T B Nagaraj and Yellapur MLA Shivaram Hebbar’s presence during the meeting raised eyebrows. Nagaraj has been lobbying publicly for a ministerial berth while Hebbar was in the news for allegedly being approached by the BJP to jump ships. Asked about his bonhomie with Nagaraj, previously Siddaramaiah’s close aide, Shivakumar said the two have been friends for decades and the visit was a courtesy. “Shivakumar has recovered and returned home now. Because of his health, he could not attend an event in my constituency. I came here to wish him good health,” said Revanna.

Cabinet expansion

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah told the legislators that the cabinet expansion was likely to take place in the first week of October, soon after the Legislative Council bypolls.