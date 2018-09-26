Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Constable ‘gives supari’ to kill wife to elope with Italian girlfriend

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Shivamogga police on Wednesday detained a head constable of New Town police station in Bhadravati for allegedly giving ‘supari’ to a gang to kill his wife to elope with his girlfriend living in Italy. However, the gang reportedly changed their mind and dropped the plan.

SP Abhinav Khare said, “Accused Ravindranath Giri allegedly gave a contract to kill his wife. Giri was in touch with a girl in Italy and had planned to go to Italy to live with her. His wife knew about it and had objected to it. Hence, he gave a supari to kill his wife. Following a tip-off, we nabbed the gang and the constable is being interrogated.”

Sources said that Giri had agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh as supari to accused Firoz Khan, Sohail and Irfan and he had paid Rs 20,000 as advance about a month ago. The killers attempted to kill the woman thrice. However, they changed their mind after noticing her eight-year-old son.

While one source said that the accused were caught by beat police while coming back from their third attempt, another report says that the gang approached the police. A case is registered at New Town police station.

