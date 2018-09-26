Home States Karnataka

Mayoral poll: Big 3 working hard to get numbers right

Senior leaders from the Congress held talks with the independent members recently, while senior BJP leaders too have tried to get them on their side.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:With just three days left for the Bengaluru Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine are busy wooing independent councillors, who are expected to play a decisive role in Friday’s polling.

Though the BJP, with 100 members, is the single largest party in the 198-member council, the Congress-JD (S) managed to wrest power as parliament members and legislators from the city can also vote in the mayoral elections. The total votes of the alliance, including MPs and legislators, is 129, while that of BJP is 123. Seven independents can tilt the balance in favour of any party. Currently, one independent member is supporting the BJP while  others are with Congress-JD (S) combine.

Senior leaders from the Congress held talks with the independent members recently, while senior BJP leaders too have tried to get them on their side. The independents seem to be keen on continuing their alliance with Congress-JD(S) combine.

“We have been supporting Congress-JDS alliance and will continue to do so even this year,”  said C R Lakshminarayana, an independent councillor from Domlur ward. Ruling party leader in the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike M Shivraj said six independents are supporting them.

The BJP, however, has not given up hope. “We are confident of winning the elections,” said senior BJP leader and councillor  Padmanabha Reddy. “The support of independent members is crucial,” Reddy said. The BJP will get the numbers required to wrest power if independents back the party candidates.
While the parties are yet to announce names of their candidates, sources in the Congress said they are is likely to field Gangambika Mallikarjun of Jayanagar ward in Chickpet constituency. She is backed by senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy. “I am second-time councillor and an aspirant for the mayor post,’’ she  said.

This time, the mayor’s post is reserved for woman from general category and the party is keen to support a Lingayat candidate. The JD(S) will get Deputy Mayor’s post.

