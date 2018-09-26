Home States Karnataka

PIL seeks government steps for accident prevention

It was an outdated bus and was not fit for public transport and had already run more than 14 lakh km.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-



Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A PIL case has been filed in the High Court seeking direction to the Telangana government to take preventive measures to prevent motor vehicles accidents in the state and not to permit passengers more than the permitted number in public transport vehicles.

It also sought a direction to the government to take serious action against those responsible for the bus accident that took place on Kondagattu hillock in Jagtial district on September 11 this year in which 62 passengers died and 27 were severely injured. Within six days of the Kondagattu accident, another accident involving an overcrowded bus took place at Biginapally in Nagarkurnool district in which passengers going to appear for a recruitment test for village revenue officer post were severely injured.

Petitioner N Indrasena Reddy, a senior BJP leader of the city, submitted that at the time of the accident the bus was overloaded with 105 passengers as against the permitted number of 57 passengers. It was an outdated bus and was not fit for public transport and had already run more than 14 lakh km.

