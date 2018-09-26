Home States Karnataka

Tirthahalli taluk sees 7 confirmed H1NI cases  

There has been a rise in the number of swine flu (H1N1) cases in the villages of Tirthahalli taluk with the last one week seeing as many as seven confirmed cases.

A separate H1N1 ward set up at Sri Jayachamarajendra Taluk hospital in Tirthahalli | Express

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: There has been a rise in the number of swine flu (H1N1) cases in the villages of Tirthahalli taluk with the last one week seeing as many as seven confirmed cases.The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified its drive to combat the disease and has organised awareness camps, set up a separate ward for those showing symptoms of swine flu and increased the number of doctors and paramedical staff at the Sri Jayachamarajendra Taluk Hospital in Tirthahalli.

Health and Family Welfare officer Dr B C Venkatesh told TNIE that the department has taken all precautionary measures besides stocking the taluk with required medicines.The confirmed cases of H1N1 are from Shivarajapura, Melinakuruvalli, Mahishi, Megaravalli and other surrounding villages, he said.
The department has deployed more staff for IEC (Information, Education and  Communication) activities in all the villages and they have been educated about the symptoms of the disease.

Residents have also been told to get those showing symptoms of swine flu to the taluk hospital for treatment.Dr Venkatesh said that swine flu was not reported from elsewhere in the district. Health and Family Welfare officer Dr B C Venkatesh said the department has increased the number of doctors to be present round-the-clock to monitor the patients and they are supported by staff nurses and other paramedics. The taluk hospital has adequate quantity of Tamiflu tablets to be given to the patients, he said.
Under the IEC programme, the villagers have been informed that children, elderly and pregnant women are more susceptible to swine flu.

