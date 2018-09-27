Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Explore Zoo-Karanji lake underground pathway

The long-pending project was initially taken up by Mysuru City Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the newly-built underground pathway connecting Mysuru zoo and Karanji lake nature park | Udayashankar S

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: The under-construction aquarium site connecting Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) and Karanji Lake Nature Park is likely to be the new attraction for the tourists visiting the city for Dasara. More than that, what may trigger the visitors’ interest is the underground pathway that links both the tourist spots, which is being opened for the first time.

Speaking to TNIE, executive director of zoo Ajit Kulkarni said: “It has been decided to throw open the incomplete aquarium site that connects both the tourist spots during Dasara. It is mainly intended at kindling the visitors’ interest in the gigantic aquarium that is taking shape, with the menagerie entrusted with the task of completing the pending project. 

The pathway leading to the aquarium site is about 200-metres long, and most of it is under the road. If people go from the zoo side, they will have to pass through the aquarium to reach the pathway, while pathway comes first from the Karanji lake side. The visitors will have to buy a combo ticket, the price of which will be decided later, if they intend to explore both the spots.”

The long-pending project was initially taken up by Mysuru City Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.To ensure that the plan becomes a reality at least before the festival, workers are involved in cleaning the area to make it usable. While 50%  of the works on refurbishing the area are completed, the remaining works are expected to get over as soon as possible. 

Kite festival in Mysuru on September 29, 30

Mysuru Dasara Committee has announced its calendar of events. District In-charge Minister G T Devegowda said that the district administration and Tourism Department will hold a kite festival on September 29 and 30 at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds. Yuva Sambrama will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds from October 11-17. Yuva Dasara will be held from October 10-17. Rehearsal of the Vijayadashmi procession and cultural events will be on October 14.

