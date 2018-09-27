Home States Karnataka

Karnataka labourer returns gold worth Rs 3.20 lakh to owners

Many people would consider a bag full of gold found on a road as a windfall.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gold bars

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Many people would consider a bag full of gold found on a road as a windfall. But 38-year-old Mohammad Ali made sure that the bag with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.20 lakh and a phone rightfully reached its owners.

On Tuesday evening, Ali, a daily-wage earner from Charmadi village in Belthangady taluk, was walking towards his village when he saw a handbag lying on the road.  He opened it and found gold and a mobile phone inside. A small receipt in the bag also indicated that the owner had recently gone for a pilgrimage to Tirupati.

Ali immediately took the bag to the local police station in Dharmasthala and handed it over to the officials. Police Inspector Avinash who checked the contents of the bag, found the phone and called the bag owner’s husband. After some time, Ramachandra Devadiga, a cab driver from Paduvari, Byndoor-Konuru, Udupi, came to the station to claim the bag.  Ramachandra Devadiga and his wife Prema were on their way back home in a private bus, a sleeper, from Bengaluru after finishing a pilgrimage at Tirupati on September 24. Prema had removed all her jewels and kept it in her handbag for safety.

En route Udupi, at 4.30 am, Prema was shocked to see that her bag was missing. She alerted the conductor who searched in the  bus. When he could not find the bag, he even checked the belongings of other passengers but in vain. Disappointed, the couple continued their journey. They heaved a sigh of relief after they received a call from the police station the same day. “Mohammad Ali waited till the bag and its contents were handed over to the rightful owner,” said Inspector Avinash.He added they are still trying to find out how the bag ‘went out of the bus’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka labourer Labourer returns gold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours