Karnataka labourer returns gold worth Rs 3.20 lakh to owners

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Many people would consider a bag full of gold found on a road as a windfall. But 38-year-old Mohammad Ali made sure that the bag with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.20 lakh and a phone rightfully reached its owners.

On Tuesday evening, Ali, a daily-wage earner from Charmadi village in Belthangady taluk, was walking towards his village when he saw a handbag lying on the road. He opened it and found gold and a mobile phone inside. A small receipt in the bag also indicated that the owner had recently gone for a pilgrimage to Tirupati.

Ali immediately took the bag to the local police station in Dharmasthala and handed it over to the officials. Police Inspector Avinash who checked the contents of the bag, found the phone and called the bag owner’s husband. After some time, Ramachandra Devadiga, a cab driver from Paduvari, Byndoor-Konuru, Udupi, came to the station to claim the bag. Ramachandra Devadiga and his wife Prema were on their way back home in a private bus, a sleeper, from Bengaluru after finishing a pilgrimage at Tirupati on September 24. Prema had removed all her jewels and kept it in her handbag for safety.

En route Udupi, at 4.30 am, Prema was shocked to see that her bag was missing. She alerted the conductor who searched in the bus. When he could not find the bag, he even checked the belongings of other passengers but in vain. Disappointed, the couple continued their journey. They heaved a sigh of relief after they received a call from the police station the same day. “Mohammad Ali waited till the bag and its contents were handed over to the rightful owner,” said Inspector Avinash.He added they are still trying to find out how the bag ‘went out of the bus’.