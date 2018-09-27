Karnataka's hopes on promotion quota rise

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court’s verdict in the M Nagaraj case on reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in promotions has come as a blessing in disguise for the Karnataka government. Armed with an ordinance that allows reservation for SCs and STs in promotions in government jobs, which has also received the President’s assent, the state government hopes that Wednesday’s apex court verdict will remove the hurdles in implementing reservation.

While some in the state government want to wait for the judgment in the B K Pavithra case to go ahead with reservation in promotions, others including Deputy Chief minister Parameshwara and Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge are said to be in favour of going ahead with the ordinance first. Wednesday’s order that reverses the need for ‘quantifiable data’ to determine backwardness of the communities comes as a shot in the arm for those advocating reservation in promotions.

“I am yet to read the entire order copy and will be able to react on its impact only later. The SC hasn’t stalled implementation of reservation. I see no doors closed,” said Priyank Kharge. While acknowledging that the state needs to tread carefully, lest it attracts contempt of court, he hoped that the order will weaken the grounds challenging reservation for SCs and STs.

Pointing out that the Nagaraj case is the foundation for the B K Pavithra petition, Supreme Court counsel and senior Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa said the ordinance can be implemented without delay. “There is no stay on the ordinance on promotions. Now there is clarity on this issue since the case is not being referred to a larger bench, which means it is now status quo. There has to be a fresh challenge to the ordinance,” he said.

The withdrawal of consequential seniority for SC and ST government employees attained through reservation in promotion had resulted in backlash against the Siddaramaiah government. Not rolling out reservation for SCs and STs continues to be a matter of debate in the JD(S)-Congress coalition.