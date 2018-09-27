‘KC Valley water samples within prescribed standards’

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that the lab test results of the water samples of KC Valley project are within the parameters stipulated for inland surface water standards prescribed under the provisions of Environmental (Protection) Rules, 1986.

Three different reports were placed before a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit, which was hearing the public interest litigation filed by Anjaneya Reddy challenging the project launched to pump treated water from Koramangala and Chellaghatta (K&C) valley to lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts.

The government stated that the state was permitted by the court to pump the treated water from Jackwell-01 at K C Valley to Jackwell-02 at Belagere and to enable the authorities for collection of samples and to analyse the same.

Accordingly, the treated water was pumped from Jackwell-01 to Jackwell-02 on September 17, 2018. Samples were collected in the presence of members of the committee appointed by the government on August 24, 2018 and sent for analysis. The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

Temporary relief for Ashok in land case

In a relief to former deputy chief minister R Ashok, the High Court on Wednesday stayed the investigation being taken up by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against him in connection with  bagair-hukum land scam. On Tuesday, the HC had dismissed a petition filed by Ashok challenging the FIR registered against him by the ACB and had given its nod to the agency to continue its probe against him. Now, this order has been stayed for five weeks by Justice R B Budihal, as urged by Ashok to let him file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the HC judgment.  

