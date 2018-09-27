Now, JD(S) pacifies miffed partymen over choice of MLC candidate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The simmering discontent within JD(S) over the choice of H M Ramesh Gowda, seen as a rookie, as the party’s MLC candidate has been defused with the intervention of JD(S) top brass.

Senior leaders Madhu Bangarappa, Y S V Datta and Kona Reddy, who were defeated in the recent Assembly elections, and former MLC Ramesh Babu were the front runners for the MLC seat. The leadership’s decision to nominate Ramesh Gowda, president of Bengaluru city JD(S) youth wing, as the MLC candidate left the party rank and file shocked.

The discontent was evident as Ramesh Gowda filed his nomination papers just 15 minutes before the deadline on Monday and except PWD Minister H D Revanna, no other party leader accompanied him.

Bangarappa reportedly had the backing of CM Kumaraswamy and Datta and Babu were seen as aspirants who had the blessings of Deve Gowda. The selection of Ramesh Gowda is being attributed to influence from a member of Deve Gowda’s family. The selection of Ramesh Gowda has not gone down well with the JD(S) second rung leadership.

President of JD(S) Bengaluru unit Prakash, who was also an aspirant for the MLC seat, was candid in conveying his displeasure. “I have decided to remain in the party after senior leaders appealed to me not to precipitate fresh trouble in the party. They assured me of reward for hard working old timers in the party,” he said.