Home States Karnataka

Now, JD(S) pacifies miffed partymen over choice of MLC candidate

The simmering discontent within JD(S) over the choice of H M Ramesh Gowda, seen as a rookie, as the party’s MLC candidate has been defused with the intervention of JD(S) top brass.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The simmering discontent within JD(S) over the choice of H M Ramesh Gowda, seen as a rookie, as the party’s MLC candidate has been defused with the intervention of JD(S) top brass.

Senior leaders Madhu Bangarappa, Y S V Datta and Kona Reddy, who were defeated in the recent Assembly elections, and former MLC Ramesh Babu were the front runners for the MLC seat. The leadership’s decision to nominate Ramesh Gowda, president of Bengaluru city JD(S) youth wing, as the MLC candidate left the party rank and file shocked.

READ| BJP shies away from MLC poll battle at the last hour

The discontent was evident as Ramesh Gowda filed his nomination papers just 15 minutes before the deadline on Monday and except PWD Minister H D Revanna, no other party leader accompanied him.

Bangarappa reportedly had the backing of CM Kumaraswamy and Datta and Babu were seen as aspirants who had the blessings of Deve Gowda. The selection of Ramesh Gowda is being attributed to influence from a member of Deve Gowda’s family.  The selection of Ramesh Gowda has not gone down well with the JD(S) second rung leadership.

President of JD(S) Bengaluru unit Prakash, who was also an aspirant for the MLC seat, was candid in conveying his displeasure. “I have decided to remain in the party after senior leaders appealed to me not to precipitate fresh trouble in the party. They assured me of reward for hard working old timers in the party,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MLC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours