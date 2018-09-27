Home States Karnataka

Plan to give special licence to shops selling cigarettes

Published: 27th September 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Minister U T Khader in talks during the inauguration of ‘A’ Grade officers housing building in Mangaluru on Wednesday | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Minister for Urban Development and Housing U T Khader said on Wednesday they are considering a new rule where shops selling cigarette and other tobacco products in the state will have to obtain a special licence from the respective urban local bodies (ULBs).

He said a proposal in this regard is in final stages and the intention is to check the shops, especially those around the schools and colleges, from selling tobacco products, besides curbing the unlawful sale of ganja which is rampant in Mangaluru and surrounding places. “Under the new rule, the shops that sell chocolates and other eatables will not be allowed to sell tobacco products. This will help the law-enforcing agencies while carrying out raids,” he said at the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here.

Khader, who represents Mangaluru (Ullal) assembly constituency which is dotted by educational institutions and where the illegal ganja sale is rampant, said there are several complaints about petty shops selling ganja to students. However, he did not elaborate as to how the special licence will check the illegal sale of ganja and tobacco products.  

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner T R Suresh said they have been able to curb the sale of ganja to a greater extent within the city limits. He urged the authorities concerned to check the medical shops from selling medicines which are used as narcotic drugs, without prescription.He also pointed out to many educational institutions not forming committees to check students from using narcotic drugs.

During the current year, Dakshina Kannada district police have registered 11 cases under Narcotics Drugs Act by arresting 22 persons. Besides, they have registered 847 cases under COTPA.

