Ponnanna to defend Karnataka in rape case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday appointed Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna as a Special Public Prosecutor to defend the state a criminal revision petition filed by the state and the victim against the acquittal of Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji of Ramachandrapura Mutt in a rape case.

Taking note of the appointment of Special Public Prosecutor, Justice R B Budihal disposed the application filed by the Swamiji against the appearance of Ponnanna as Additional Advocate General in the case.

The Swamiji was discharged from charges of rape, by a sessions court in the city on March 31, 2016.