Congress, JD(S) men elected to Council unopposed

With the BJP withdrawing its nominees at the last moment, two Congress candidates and one from the JD(S) were elected unopposed as members of the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

(Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the BJP withdrawing its nominees at the last moment, two Congress candidates and one from the JD(S) were elected unopposed as members of the Legislative Council on Thursday. Polling, scheduled for October 4, was rendered unnecessary after only three candidates filed nominations for the three vacant posts.

Electoral officer M S Kumaraswamy handed over the election certificates to M V Venugopal and Nasser Ahmed of the Congress and H M Ramesh Gowda of the JD(S). The Congress-JD(S) combine has now managed to raise its number by two.

The BJP bowed out of the race owing to lack of adequate numbers. Of the three vacant seats, two were occupied earlier by BJP (K S Eshwarappa and V Somanna) and the third by G Parameshwara (Congress). The trio resigned from the Council after getting elected to the Assembly.

Comments

