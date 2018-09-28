Home States Karnataka

Four months, 40-plus temple visits and counting for CM Kumaraswamy

Thursday’s visit was to offer his gratitude exactly a year after his heart surgery, sources close to Kumaraswamy said.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and his wife at Thiruchandur temple on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is not yet done with his temple rounds as he took a day off from work to offer special puja at Lord Muruga temple in Thiruchendur of Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. He has visited over 40 temples in the last four months since he assumed charge as chief minister. He was at Sharada Devi temple in Sringeri last week to perform a series of elaborate pujas and homas.

Thursday’s visit was to offer his gratitude exactly a year after his heart surgery, sources close to Kumaraswamy said. “Sunday, September 23, was exactly a year since he underwent the open heart surgery. His well-wishers suggested that he visit the ancient temple to pray for his health and long life. He is a staunch believer and likes visiting temples,” the source said.

Kumaraswamy took a special flight in the morning with his wife Anita and son Nikhil to Thoothukudi for performing the puja. This was a thanksgiving gesture to Lord Muruga as his family’s wish of seeing him as chief minister again has been fulfilled. The family also prayed for Kumaraswamy’s health and long life.

Kumaraswamy will continue to fulfil his spiritual vows at various temples, brushing aside criticism from BJP. Taking a dig at Kumaraswamy, former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa has repeatedly termed it as a reflection of the “one-point agenda to remain in power while the people of the state are suffering from floods, landslides and drought”. However, Kumaraswamy has defended his temple visits by stating that he has been praying for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.

