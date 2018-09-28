From October 1, pay less for Bangalore Development Authority flats

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you plan to buy a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) flat at Kanminike or Komaghatta, better wait till October 1 as its price will go down. However, if you intend to buy a flat at Malagala, then rush and book it before the new month as the prices will increase.

The announcement made by BDA Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on revision of BDA flat prices on September 8 after the latest board meeting will be effective from Monday. The board members had decided to effect a 5 per cent reduction in rate of flats on Mysuru Road for individual purchases and a 10% reduction on bulk purchase of flats.

Giving a timeline for the proposal, a senior BDA official told The New Indian Express, “We have decided on October 1 as the date to implement the decision on our two bedroom flats. Notifications to this effect will be issued in newspapers in a day or two.”

The idea behind the discount is to goad the public into buying its unsold inventory.At Kanminike, near Christ University, only 222 out of 960 2BHK flats in its ten-storeyed blocks in its Phase-II and Phase-III project were sold.

“In its Phase-II project, just 172 out of 672 have been sold while in its Phase-III, just 50 out of 288 flats have found takers. The cost of the ‘Simplex’ flat is `25 lakh while the ‘Duplex’ (stairs leading from ground floor to a floor above) costs Rs 30 lakh,” said the official.

Sales in the nine-storeyed blocks in Komaghatta, adjacent to Nice Road, is worse. “Just 115 out of a total of 536 flats have been bought. While 75 out of 216 flats in the Phase-I project got sold, 40 out of 320 have got sold in its Phase-II project,” he added.

A simplex here costs Rs 25 lakh and a Duplex Rs 32 lakh. Five per cent discount is a good offer as it will still be a reduction by more than a lakh for a buyer, another official pointed out. Bulk bookings (10 flats or more) by co-operative societies or organisations will get a ten per cent discount.

Asked about the reason for the poor sale, the official said the location of the flats on the outskirts of the city was the reason for it.To counter the dip in revenue this is set to cause, the price of flats at Malagala in Nagarbhavi Road will be hiked from Monday.

“The 2BHK flats here, which have a built-up area of 1,300 sqft of which 900 sqft is carpeted area. The rates will be increased from the existing Rs 40 lakh to Rs 42 lakh,” the official said.Asked if any refund will be made to those who have made their bookings already, the official ruled this out. Flats at Malagala are quite popular with 250 out of 360 flats already sold.