Jawan among four killed in car crash in Kolar district

By Express News Service

KOLAR: An army jawan posted in Srinagar and an ex-serviceman were among four people killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with another vehicle near Huthukula on KGF-Kolar Main Road early on Thursday.

The deceased are the jawan Bharath Kumar (38), Ramesh Babu (40), an ex-serviceman, Babu (34) and the car driver Rego (32). All four were close friends and were residing close by in the Champion Reef area in KGF.Bharath was on his way back to Srinagar to resume duty after a 45-day leave. His friends were accompanying him to the airport to see him off.

The vehicle collided head-on with an MUV coming from the opposite direction, killing all the four on the spot. Two people who were in the MUV were seriously injured and are being treated in a hospital in Bengaluru. Bangarpet police have registered a case. Senior police officials, including SP B S Lokesh Kumar, DySP B L Srinivas Murthy and Circle Inspector Dinesh Patil, rushed to the spot.Several army men and ex-servicemen rushed to Champion Reef to pay their last respects to Bharath.

‘Bharath Kumar would take leave and attend I-Day fete’

Bharath Kumar (38), who died in a road accident while on his way to Bengaluru airport on Thursday, was known for being a helpful member of society. Bharath and three of his friends met with an accident near Huthukula Gate (Bangarpet-Kolar Main Road) while they were on their way to the airport.According to his family members, the deceased was recently promoted as a subedar, in Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir. He recently completed 18 years of service in the army and served in various capacities in many parts of the country.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, former city municipal council president K C Murali said Bharath Kumar would attend Republic and Independence Day flag hoisting ceremonies at Champion Reef along with ex-servicemen.

Vicky, a relative of Bharath Kumar, said, ‘‘He liked to spend more time with his friends and was instrumental in making several youths from his area join the army.” Thousands of people will attend his funeral, to be held on Friday morning.