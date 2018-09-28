Home States Karnataka

Jawan among four killed in car crash in Kolar district

The vehicle collided head-on with an MUV coming from the opposite direction, killing all the four on the spot.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

The car which met with an accident near Huthukula Gate on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOLAR: An army jawan posted in Srinagar and an ex-serviceman were among four people killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with another vehicle near Huthukula on KGF-Kolar Main Road early on Thursday.

The deceased are the jawan Bharath Kumar (38), Ramesh Babu (40), an ex-serviceman, Babu (34) and the car driver Rego (32). All four were close friends and were residing close by in the Champion Reef area in KGF.Bharath was on his way back to Srinagar to resume duty after a 45-day leave. His friends were accompanying him to the airport to see him off.

The vehicle collided head-on with an MUV coming from the opposite direction, killing all the four on the spot. Two people who were in the MUV were seriously injured and are being treated in a hospital in Bengaluru. Bangarpet police have registered a case. Senior police officials, including SP B S Lokesh Kumar, DySP B L Srinivas Murthy and Circle Inspector Dinesh Patil, rushed to the spot.Several army men and ex-servicemen rushed to Champion Reef to pay their last respects to Bharath.

‘Bharath Kumar would take leave and attend I-Day fete’

Bharath Kumar (38), who died in a road accident while on his way to Bengaluru airport on Thursday, was known for being a helpful member of society. Bharath and three of his friends met with an accident near Huthukula Gate (Bangarpet-Kolar Main Road) while they were on their way to the airport.According to his family members, the deceased was recently promoted as a subedar, in Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir. He recently completed 18 years of service in the army and served in various capacities in many parts of the country.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, former city municipal council president K C Murali said Bharath Kumar would attend Republic and Independence Day flag hoisting ceremonies at Champion Reef along with ex-servicemen.

Vicky, a relative of Bharath Kumar, said, ‘‘He liked to spend more time with his friends and was instrumental in making several youths from his area join the army.”  Thousands of people will attend his funeral, to be held on Friday morning. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolar car crash Jawan death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting