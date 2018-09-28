Karnataka jumbo guards its dead calf for 48 hours

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The forest officials are making efforts to drive a mother elephant into the forest which has been guarding its dead calf for the last 48 hours near Kottanahalli of Sakleshpur taluk. According to Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, the mother elephant gave birth to a stillborn calf in a paddy field belonging to one Thimmegowda on Tuesday night.

Forest officials are making all efforts to drive the mother elephant into the nearby forest by busting crackers and by firing in the air. Eight other elephants too joined the mother elephant in mourning. Babu said that the mother elephant was likely to leave the spot on Friday and steps will be taken to burn the dead calf after a post-mortem.