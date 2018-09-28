Karnataka: Man kills self, ailing father dies of shock

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A youth who was allegedly upset over his failure to pay the mounting medical bills of his father ended his life at his house in Bookankere village in KR Pet taluk in Mandya district on Wednesday night. Hearing the news, the ailing father also breathed his last the following day on Thursday. Eranna Shetty (50) and his son Manju (25) died in a span of few hours creating a void in the family.

Manju, who was working as a cab driver in Mysuru city, was taking care of his father at the hospital. Shetty, who was ailing for sometime, had been admitted for treatment at a private hospital in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru.

The medical bills ran up to Rs 2 lakh and Manju had cleared the same after arranging the money with much difficulties. He had to pledge the gold valuables to pay for the bills. However, it was not the end as the treatment had continued with the medical bills shooting up to additional

Rs 2 lakh.

Upset Manju returned home on Wednesday and is believed to have taken the extreme step by hanging himself at the house. Shetty who was shocked over learning about his son’s death, died later.

Following this, a section of concerned villagers from Bookankere are learnt to have cleared the pending bills before taking Shetty’s body to their village. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the village with grieving relatives cursing the fate of the duo.

Farmer commits suicide after bank notice

Mysuru: K C Kumar (40), a farmer from K Kodihalli in Maddur taluk committed suicide in a pump house on the Shimsha riverbed after a bank notice. The villagers rushed him to hospital were he was declared brought dead. Kumar owned 2.5 acres and had grown paddy and mulberry after availing D2.5 lakh loan from a nationalised bank apart from D40,000 from a cooperative bank. The nationalised bank had served a notice to auction his jewels if he failed to repay the loan. He took the extreme step after He is survived by wife and a son.