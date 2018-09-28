Home States Karnataka

Karnataka universities say ‘no’ to surgical strike day

Most of the state run universities and higher education Institutions in Karnataka are not supporting observing ‘Surgical Strike Day’ on Saturday.

BENGALURU: Most of the state run universities and higher education Institutions in Karnataka are not supporting observing ‘Surgical Strike Day’ on Saturday, the second anniversary of the strike by Indian commandos on bases of terror outfits in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, as suggested by the Union government.

Following the decision taken by the Union government, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had issued a circular to all higher education institutions across the country, asking them to observe ‘Surgical Strike Day’ in their respective campuses.

However, this was met with opposition at the national level and now, even state universities are saying that they will not observe the day as they have not received any communication from the state government or from the Higher Education Department.

A vice-chancellor of a renowned state university told The New Indian Express, “If they had said it was Defence Day, we would have celebrated it. But as they are saying ‘Surgical Strike Day’, it is a little difficult, and although we come under the UGC, we need to wait for directions from the state government as it is a non-BJP government here.”

The universities the UGC issued a notification directing them to celebrate the anniversary by spreading awareness about the surgical strikes by organising marches on the campus by National Cadet Corps (NCC), asking students to write letters on postcards to the commandos and inviting a defence official to the campus to address students.

“It is good to educate or create awareness about the importance of our armed forces in the country; but why the surgical strike?” asked another VC.

