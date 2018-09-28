Man poses as a scribe, fleeces sand hoarders

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dharmasthala police arrested a man on Wednesday evening who extorted sand transporters and hoarders posing as a journalist at Neriya in Belthangady.

Satish (38) from Patrame, Kokkada, a former photographer was arrested and had two complaints of extortion against him said Dharmasthala police. He was booked under IPC 384 (Extortion) and was remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

Satish was caught after a victim, Biju who had hoarded sand near his house for construction purposes was made to pay up Rs 2,000 in exchange for silence. Biju, who was confused about the whole incident, confided in the police who arrested Satish on Wednesday evening.

Satish was found with an identity card of a TV channel, said Dharmasthala police inspector Avinash.

However, when the office was contacted, they said they had never employed him.Avinash said the extortion was perhaps a way to make some extra money. Sources claim Satish used to fleece illegal hoarders very often in the village, after researching on where sand was hoarded.