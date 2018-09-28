Home States Karnataka

Nurse Hazel Mathias’s funeral today

From the last two months Denis Noronha, the power of attorney holder, was putting in all efforts to bring her body to her native- Shirva in Udupi.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The body of nurse Hazel Jyotsna Mathias (28), a resident of Shirva, who used to work at Al Miqua General Hospital in Abha, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will arrive in Shirva on Friday, family sources told TNIE on Thursday.

Hazel had committed suicide in the residential quarters of the hospital. The family members were earlier told by the authorities in Saudi Arabia that Hazel was mentally tortured by an ambulance driver of the same hospital where Hazel was working. The ambulance driver was arrested
by the police later. Hazel was working in that hospital from last six years.

The body of Hazel will arrive at Bengaluru on Thursday in a flight. From Bengaluru, the body will be brought to Hazel’s native Shirva and the funeral will be held on Friday at 4 pm at Our Lady of Health Church here.

It has been over two months since Hazel committed suicide. From the last two months Denis Noronha, the power of attorney holder, was putting in all efforts to bring her body to her native- Shirva in Udupi.

