RGUHS students say they got ‘same’ Q-paper as 2016

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Second-year MSc nursing students who appeared for the nursing management exam on Wednesday were surprised to see that their question paper was the same as the one given in 2016. Both the question papers (2016 and 2018) have the same set of six questions out of eight. The maximum marks was 80.

Following this repetition, several students now want Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to conduct a re-examination. However, the university ruled this out saying that there is no rule to restrict the university from setting question papers similar to the ones in the past.Students say that it will be an advantage for those who have referred to the 2016 paper. To this, the university authorities said all students had access to the 2016 question paper.