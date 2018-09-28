Temple town Udupi says cheers to wine festival

Prakash Samaga By

UDUPI: the ambience and mood at the frothing Malpe beach was bright and lively on Thursday evening with glasses raised and their contents quaffed with much gusto. The occasion was the Wine Festival — a four-day event organised by the Karnataka Wine Board to popularise wine culture in the state in general and in this coastal town in particular on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Wine experts, wine producers, farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra are participating in the wine festival. The tasting session, for which there are no entry tickets, was clearly a hit with visitors relishing the flavours of branded wines at the first-ever such festival in the region.

Prashanth Nayak, a marine engineer from Karkala, told TNIE that he was impressed with the wide range of wines available at the festival. Quoting a Russian proverb, wine connoisseur Amith Kumar, another visitor from Manipal, told TNIE: “If you have wine after soup you will be stealing a rouble from your doctor.”

The fest brings hope to grape cultivators and wineries, said Sarvesh Kumar, general manager, Karnataka Wine Board. Speaking to TNIE, he said they are expecting a good turnout from Friday. “As word will spread about this wine festival by tomorrow, we are expecting more people. We are expecting wine sales worth Rs 20 lakh in Malpe during the festival,” he added. Last year in Mangaluru the revenue collected was Rs 35 lakh, he informed.

There are various types of wine on sale such as premium, elite, economy, imported brands. The price per bottle of wine of 750 ml ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 1,500.