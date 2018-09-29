Home States Karnataka

Chandrashekhar Kambar to preside over Sahitya Sammelana

Noted writer Chandrashekhar Kambar has been chosen to preside over the upcoming Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Dharwad.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:30 AM

By Express News Service

Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar

Dr Kambar, a Jnanpith award winning writer, is currently the chairman of the Kendra Sahitya Academy. His is the sixth writer hailing from Belagavi district to preside over the annual national level Kannada literary conventions. Dr C S Nandimath (president of Kannada meet held in Belur), Dr Shamba Joshi (Madikeri), Dr A N Upadhaye (Shravanabelagola), K G Kundanagar and Basavaraj Kattimani (Belagavi) were the other writers from the district who had chaired the conventions earlier.

Born at Ghodgeri (Shivapur), a tiny village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district on January 2, 1937, Dr Kambar has written more than 75 books including poetry, novels, small stories and dramas, throwing light on the plight of the poor. He was also honoured with Padma Shri award by Union Government.Dr Kambar was also the first Vice Chancellor of Hampi Kannada University. He acted in his own drama, Sangya Balya and also produced and directed four Kannada movies, based on his novels.

