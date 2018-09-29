Home States Karnataka

Grotto destroyed in Bantwal, saffron flags found in its place

The Grotto, which locals claim was built about 40 years ago, was replaced with saffron flags.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Security tightened in Bantwal on Friday after a grotto near a church there was destroyed by local miscreants overnight. The Grotto, which locals claim was built about 40 years ago, was replaced with saffron flags.

Local police rushed to the spot in the morning when the incident was reported to them and carried out an investigation in this regard. The grotto that belonged to the Vijayadka church in Vitla, near Kolnadu in Bantwal Taluk, Dakshina Kannada completely disappeared overnight, said police sources. The grotto which had a statue of Mother Mary mounted on a small cluster of rocks, completely vanished and was replaced by a small stone with incense sticks near it. The perimeter of the grotto was lined with saffron flags.

Police sub-inspector of Vitla station, Yallappa said a total of 20 personnel have been deployed in the village to ensure no untoward incident takes places and the area was cleared of flags immediately after.

