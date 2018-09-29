JD(S)-Congress differences extend to festive preparations

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The friendly fight between Congress and the JD(S) witnessed in urban local bodies has spared to Dasara too.The preparations for the annual festival appear to be managed by one party — JD(S) — with leaders of its coalition partner Congress largely staying away from the spadework.

The annual extravaganza is less than a couple of weeks away, yet Dasara celebration sub-committees are not formed. Conventionally, the sub-committees have members from all parties. But the Congress has not yet named its members to be included in the panels.

Party MLA Tanveer Sait has been blamed for the delay.He did not attend a Dasara meeting held in the city indicating the gap between the leaders of the Congress and the JD(S).City Congress president R Murthy said the office of District Minister G T Deve Gowda has not sought any list from the party nor are they invited for any Dasara meetings.

“As there is no minister from Congress in the district, the JD(S) has stolen the limelight in the Dasara preparations. How can we go when their is no official invite or goodwill gesture from JD(S) ministers,” he said.He said the sub-committees will have no importance as the count down has started for Dasara festivities to be inaugurated on October 10.

Unhappy over being neglected in the preparations, a few Congress leaders have decided to take up the matter with former chief minister Siddaramaiah who will tour Mysuru from Saturday.The differences between the coalition partners had come to fore when Minister C S Puttaranga Shetty had walked out of a meeting recently as Dasara posters did not have his pictures.